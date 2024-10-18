Kronen Zeitung: The strong voice of Austria

While the "Krone" (comparisons with previous years are not permitted due to methodological and content-related changes) is once again the absolute No. 1 among readers, the next-placed newspaper, the free paper "Heute", is almost one million readers behind it. The gap is even greater for the "Kleine Zeitung": it is even more than a million behind and now only has 599,000 readers on Sundays, barely more than a quarter of the audience we reach on Sundays.