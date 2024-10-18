Media Analysis 2023/24
Kronen Zeitung: The strong voice of Austria
New Media Analysis 2023/24: With more than 1.6 million readers per issue (Monday to Sunday), the "Krone" is once again the absolute number one.
There has been a lot of talk for years about the - alleged - crisis of traditional media. And then these figures: More than 1.6 million Austrians read the country's most popular newspaper every day, and more than 2.1 million on Sundays!
Of course, this is not a guessing game, but everyone in Austria knows who the number one print media outlet is anyway: the Kronen Zeitung!
And as the Media Analysis 2023/24 published on Thursday, i.e. the reader survey commissioned by all print media with more than 15,000 interviews for the period from July 2023 to June 2024, proves, it remains far superior.
While the "Krone" (comparisons with previous years are not permitted due to methodological and content-related changes) is once again the absolute No. 1 among readers, the next-placed newspaper, the free paper "Heute", is almost one million readers behind it. The gap is even greater for the "Kleine Zeitung": it is even more than a million behind and now only has 599,000 readers on Sundays, barely more than a quarter of the audience we reach on Sundays.
The next most popular papers (see chart above) have even lower figures and are only of limited relevance nationally. For the most part, they do not even achieve the readership figures throughout Austria that the "Krone" achieves in its strongest federal states alone.
The importance of the "Krone" for the entire country is demonstrated particularly impressively in the so-called cross-media reach recently evaluated by Media Analysis. This shows the brand reach for print and online. The "Krone" with Kronen Zeitung and krone.at achieved a reach of 27.1 percent in Austria. The "Standard" and the "Kleine Zeitung" only narrowly surpass the ten percent threshold.
The most-visited online news portal, the most-read news newsletter, impressive growth in the Krone Plus offering and, and, and ... All this confirms to us at the "Krone" that we are on the right track with our strategy of being the number one among Austrians with the best offer on all channels.
It is this positive response from Austrians that encourages us in our efforts to be the voice of Austria together with our huge readership!
