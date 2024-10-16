Vorteilswelt
UBSC needs to catch up

Runners-up challenged: “The fans want winners”

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 20:00

Runners-up UBSC Graz did not get off to the start they had hoped for in the Basketball Super League. After the best season in the club's history, the Graz club is nevertheless facing a very challenging season. The club may have to become active on the transfer market once again.

0 Kommentare

Basketball runners-up UBSC Graz have not started the new Superliga season as hoped with one win and two defeats - and opponents Klosterneuburg (second in the table after three wins) are a tough nut to crack for Friday's home game. "They were our favorite opponent last season," smiles sporting director Karl Sommer, "we eliminated them in the semi-finals."

However, after budget cuts, a major squad shake-up and sub-optimal preparation (due to the late arrival of the legionnaires), things are not yet running smoothly for the new team of long-term coach Ervin Dragsic: "Jeremy Smith (most recently 30 points against Gmunden) is doing an excellent job as team leader," says Sommer, "we can also count on the young college player Greg Johnson, as well as the big men Nicholas Lynch and Matt Grace, who had some bad luck with a broken nose a month ago."

Playmaker addition Rob Cooper (l.) is still having teething problems at UBSC. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Playmaker addition Rob Cooper (l.) is still having teething problems at UBSC.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

However, the playmaker position is the Achilles' heel: "Zach Cooks was the best player in the league last year (note: 22 points per game on average)," says Sommer, "and he's now causing a sensation at league leaders Jena in the second German division. Rob Cooper (note: 9.6 points per game) has not yet come close to his performance. Because we also have an exit clause for this position, we are keeping our eyes open on the player market."

UBSC wants to offer the fans something at the Sportpark: "People want to see winners," says the sporting director, "and since the cup final tournament will be held in Graz in January, the cup would be a great goal for us with home advantage, especially as the level has not necessarily improved compared to recent years. But we have to finish among the top five teams to do that."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

