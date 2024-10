Bürgler is already a winner before the Sölden qualifiers

Viktoria Bürgler is switching completely into race mode earlier than usual. Instead of having to wait until the start of the European Cup at the beginning of December, the 20-year-old from SC Dienten is already going for the first World Cup start of the season on Wednesday. On the Rettenbachferner, she and six other ÖSV ladies will be competing in a qualifier for three tickets for the giant slalom in Sölden (October 26). Three runs are on the program, the two better attempts count.