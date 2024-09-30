FPÖ from four to two
The ÖVP saves first place in the city of Salzburg
The ÖVP remained in first place in the National Council elections, not only in the state but also in the city of Salzburg. At just over ten percentage points, the drop was also smaller than in both the federal and provincial elections. "An ÖVP majority is possible in the city. And the left-wing trees don't grow into the sky," said ÖVP city party leader Florian Kreibich happily.
The FPÖ took second place from the SPÖ with a leap from fourth place. "Even if the result in the municipal elections was different, the city government must take note that migration policy was an issue. More consideration must be given to this when allocating housing," says Paul Dürnberger, head of the city's FPÖ party. The SPÖ came third, as it did five years ago, with a red plus of 2.3 percentage points.
"I am pleased with the increase in the city, our trend is continuing. Where we can shape things, we are strong," said Mayor Bernhard Auinger.
Losses for both the Greens and Neos in the city
Like almost everywhere else in the province, the Greens had to digest a substantial loss in the city. "The result is not entirely surprising. The years in government were difficult," said city councillor Anna Schiester.
The Neos lost slightly against their trend. The Pinken ended up with 9.8 percent. The KPÖ Plus achieved the best result in the city nationwide. However, with 6.2 percent, the Dark Reds fell far short of their potential from the state parliament and municipal council elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.