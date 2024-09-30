The ÖVP saves first place in the city of Salzburg

The FPÖ took second place from the SPÖ with a leap from fourth place. "Even if the result in the municipal elections was different, the city government must take note that migration policy was an issue. More consideration must be given to this when allocating housing," says Paul Dürnberger, head of the city's FPÖ party. The SPÖ came third, as it did five years ago, with a red plus of 2.3 percentage points.