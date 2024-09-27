Beautiful surprise
Princess Kate reveals secret visit to the ballet
What a lovely surprise! Princess Kate posted a personal message on social media after a secret visit to the ballet. Finally, after the long months of battling cancer, Prince William's wife can focus on the finer things in life again!
The last few months have been anything but easy for Princess Kate: the 42-year-old had to undergo preventative chemotherapy due to cancer. Recently, she finally received some relieving news: Prince William's wife has been able to finish her chemotherapy.
Kate reveals secret visit to the ballet
Now the Princess of Wales can finally enjoy life's wonderful moments to the full again. And a secret visit to the ballet, which her fans only found out about through a personal message on Twitter, proves that she is doing just that.
The mum-of-three clearly enjoyed the performance by the English National Ballet, as can be heard from her words.
In the lovely message, Kate wrote: "Congratulations and thank you to English National Ballet and Sandler's Wells for a wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Kram Khan's Giselle. Creativity at its best!"
The message was marked with a C - a sign that Kate had written the words herself.
A moment all to herself
Photos of her private ballet visit have not yet been published. It seems that the Princess of Wales wanted to enjoy this moment all to herself and draw new strength from it.
"I can't tell you how relieved I am to have finally finished my chemotherapy," Kate shared in a touching message at the beginning of September.
"Grateful for the simple things in life"
And admitted that even though she had reached a major milestone in her fight against cancer, she would not be returning to her busy royal schedule any time soon. She is looking forward to "getting back to work and taking on some more public engagements in the coming months if I can".
Her diagnosis, Kate emphasized in her video message, has "reminded William and I above all to reflect and be grateful for the simple but important things in life that so many of us take for granted". And that apparently includes Kate's passion for art and culture.
