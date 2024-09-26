krone.at competition
Discover Thailand with “Blue Elephant
Tastes and dishes from the Far East are becoming increasingly popular in Austria and more and more Austrians are daring to cook authentic dishes from Asia. To make this as quick and easy as possible, the "Krone" is giving away one of six culinary wellness packages together with "Blue Elephant".
Thai cuisine is a feast for the senses: fresh ingredients, aromatic spices and a perfect balance between sweet, sour, salty and spicy characterize the dishes. Particularly popular are the creamy curries, such as the red and yellow curry, which are prepared with coconut milk and can be enjoyed either mild or spicy.
Another highlight of Thai cuisine is Pad Thai, a traditional noodle dish with a sophisticated blend of tamarind, peanuts and chili. And for cold days, the tom kha soup with its slightly spicy, coconutty taste offers a soothing warmth. If you love the flavors of Thailand, you can bring a piece of the Far East directly into your home and indulge your palate with Blue Elephant products. You can find recipe ideas and enjoyment tips for authentic Thai dishes HERE.
Take part and win
Wellness and indulgence - they go hand in hand. Especially when fall is knocking loudly on the door, as it is now. Blue Elephant has put together the perfect feel-good package for everyone who wants to make themselves really comfortable at home, and not just indulge in culinary delights. Each of these packages contains
- two cans of coconut milk - the perfect base for authentic Thai dishes
- two red and two yellow curry pastes - for fiery and mild taste sensations
- two Pad Thai spice mixes - for the popular noodle classic
- A pack of Thai Blue Tea - for relaxing moments
- A Tom Kha soup - the perfect choice for cold days
- A pack of Hom Mali rice - the perfect accompaniment to any curry
- A cozy pillowcase from Fusenegger - for cozy evenings
- A bath ball from Grüne Erde - for a little break in between
- A Froh & Heiter aroma spray - for a soothing atmosphere
Would you like to double your chance of winning these Thai wellness packages? Then subscribe now to the "Krone"-kocht newsletter and not only receive the most delicious recipes from our "Krone" kitchen every week, but also double your chance of winning. The closing date for entries is October 3rd, 09:00 am. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
