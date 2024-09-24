Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
24.09.2024 12:23

In the middle of the US election campaign, presidential candidate Donald Trump mingled with supermarket customers in the US state of Pennsylvania and gave a surprised woman 100 dollars (around 89 euros).

comment0 Kommentare

Trump had been talking to supporters in the store and had also spoken to the woman, who was complaining about high food prices.

Without further ado, the presidential candidate gave the customer a helping hand. "It's just become 100 dollars cheaper. We'll do that for you at the White House," he told her.

High inflation is a problem for many Americans. In the picture: Prices in Chicago at the end of September 2024. Twelve eggs cost the equivalent of 6.10 euros here (right). (Bild: AP)
High inflation is a problem for many Americans. In the picture: Prices in Chicago at the end of September 2024. Twelve eggs cost the equivalent of 6.10 euros here (right).
(Bild: AP)

Trump promised to reduce the cost of everyday life after the election. Pennsylvania is a hard-fought swing state. His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is 1.5 percentage points ahead of Trump in the polls.

The "case" of Trump

Trump was president from January 2017 to January 2021. He lost the election in November 2020 against the current incumbent Joe Biden - a defeat that the right-wing populist still refuses to acknowledge. He continues to spread the unfounded conspiracy theory that the election was "stolen" from him through manipulation. This year too, Trump refuses to commit to accepting defeat.

Will not run again if he loses the election
If the 78-year-old does not manage to be elected in November, he will not run again in the presidential election in 2028. In this case, the Republican recently said that he could not imagine running again. However, he is of course hoping for his success at the polls on November 5.

