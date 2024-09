Ried win against Amstetten despite being 2-0 down

Amstetten unlucky with the crossbar

Goals from Philipp Pomer (83') and Jonas Mayer (88') turned the game around in the closing stages. Fabian Wohlmuth had won the ball in the opponent's penalty area for the decisive goal. A minute earlier, Köchl had almost given Amstetten the lead with a crossbar save. Instead, the Lower Austrians suffered their third defeat in a row. After a strong start to the season, they are now only in seventh place.