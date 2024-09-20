Protection against future flooding fell through

"No" from the community
The municipality of Feldkirchen/Danube, plagued by Danube flooding, was the only municipality in the Eferding basin to shelve its plans for flood protection. The reasons for this were, on the one hand, the enormous costs of 20 million euros for 20 buildings and the lack of consent from the landowners.
These are images that those affected will probably never forget for the rest of their lives. During the flood of the century in 2013, the Eferding basin was one of the areas hit by the water. However, the implementation of the "Eferding Basin General Flood Protection Project" is progressing slowly.
"Hapert at many corners and ends"
There is "major criticism of the overall plan" from the affected municipality of Feldkirchen an der Donau. "Of course we want to protect our people in the best possible way, but this is not possible under these parameters. There are so many flaws, we need to work on the adjustments to the general project," explains SPÖ Mayor David Allerstorfer.
Planning discontinued at the end of 2021
The local municipal council has already dealt with the issues surrounding the 2013 floods 20 times. The costs for implementing the planned technical flood protection construction lot 2 (Weidet, Landshaag) would amount to 20 million euros for around 20 protected properties. However, planning activities were discontinued at the end of 2021.
An urgent evaluation of the general project for the Eferding Basin is needed. There are so many shortcomings. The way the project is currently structured, it will be years before it is protected.
David Allerstorfer, SPÖ-Bürgermeister Feldkirchen an der Donau
"The results of the plans for active flood protection that have been drawn up up to this point have been classified as unsatisfactory or unfeasible, mainly due to a lack of consent from those affected, a lack of basic availability and the enormous costs involved," it was stated at the municipal council meeting in July 2023. A final vote was taken there to end the project.
Motion in the municipal council
Based on the facts of the case, it should be decided not to continue with the current planning for the implementation of the Eferding Basin General Flood Protection Project for active flood protection - construction lot 2 (Weidet, Landshaag) in this form. However, the municipality would expressly examine any new changes to the parameters for the implementation of flood protection and make a new decision.
Secret ballot
The motion by the Chairman of the Environment Committee - see excerpt above - was adopted by a majority. In the secret ballot, there were ultimately 23 "yes" votes against six "no" votes; two municipal councillors declared themselves biased and did not take part. However, the mayor emphasized that if the parameters are changed, the possibility of flood protection will be re-examined.
