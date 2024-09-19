SPÖ grandees want an end to the “seven lean years”

"How to finance tax cuts?"

If the ÖVP wants to reduce taxes and ancillary wage costs, it must also explain how it intends to finance this, Muchitsch emphasized. "Strengthening performance incentives - what does that mean?" Muchitsch remarked. However, he is also critical of the planned reduction in non-wage labor costs: "How is the financing secured here? Where do they (the ÖVP, note) want to make savings? In pensions, family benefits or in the municipalities?" asked the social spokesman.