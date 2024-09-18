Six goals and a celebrated returnee

"That makes me particularly happy," said chairman Robert Eckschlager, his eyes shining. Speaking of eyes: The Bürmoos players demonstrated their owl skills. They took a waiting time so that two players could still take part. The game only started 20 minutes later. It got really dark towards the end because Thalgau had no floodlights. In the end, the guests were able to keep a clear view despite the adverse (visibility) conditions.