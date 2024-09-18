"I'm particularly pleased"
Six goals and a celebrated returnee
SV Bürmoos celebrated a deserved 3:1 victory at UFV Thalgau on Wednesday evening. The team from Nordflachgau were particularly pleased for Michael Switil. The former Bull scored on his comeback after a one-year injury break. Bischofshofen celebrated a home win in the Westliga.
Michael Switil was unable to play a game for his favorite club Bürmoos for a whole year due to a long-term knee injury. On Wednesday evening, the 27-year-old celebrated his comeback and scored with his first touch of the ball in Thalgau to make the final score 3:1 (79')!
"That makes me particularly happy," said chairman Robert Eckschlager, his eyes shining. Speaking of eyes: The Bürmoos players demonstrated their owl skills. They took a waiting time so that two players could still take part. The game only started 20 minutes later. It got really dark towards the end because Thalgau had no floodlights. In the end, the guests were able to keep a clear view despite the adverse (visibility) conditions.
The parallel match between SAK and Siezenheim was also a curious one. An assistant referee had injured his leg. After an announcement, a replacement with the necessary training was found in the crowd. In the end, the visitors celebrated their second win of the season - 4:1!
"Outstanding"
Bischofshofen Sportklub 1933 put on a fireworks display. The team from Pongau won 6:2 against the reigning runners-up in the Westliga, Hohenems. "I rarely say that: But we played an outstanding 80 minutes," beamed coach Thomas Schnöll.
The manager was particularly pleased with the phase after the half-time break - new summer signing Tobias Pellegrini had already scored a brace - with three goals in nine minutes: "That was one of the best things we've seen on this pitch so far. I dare to say that much!"
After that, the Bischofshofen team shifted down two gears. After all, the away game at Altach Juniors is coming up tomorrow. The downer: central defender Luis Felipe Alarcon Guzman had to come off early on due to a muscle injury. "And I didn't like the last ten minutes. But there's always room for improvement," grinned Schnöll.
