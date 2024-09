Tito Jackson passes away unexpectedly

Legendary with Jackson 5

Tito Jackson was one of the founding members of the legendary Jackson 5, which also included his brothers Michael, Jackie, Jermaine and Marlon (later joined by Randy Jackson). In the 1970s, the family band achieved worldwide fame with hits such as "I Want You Back", "ABC" and "I'll Be There". In 1997, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and also received a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.