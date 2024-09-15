Expensive school utensils: saving on IT equipment

Increase in the fall

In the case of "refurbed", Windischhofer notices an increase in the fall: "Especially when school starts, we also notice that many laptops, cell phones or tablets are bought. Many parents are involved." Several million products are bought and sold on "refurbed" every year. Interested parents can find out more on the website. There is also a one-year guarantee: "Children are more likely to drop a product like this than adults," concludes Windischhofer.