Shocked relatives
Terrible Harley accident: mourning for couple
Family and motorcycle friends are shocked by the tragic death of a 63-year-old couple from Burgenland. The couple succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident in Carinthia.
The family and friends of Paul and Tanja St. The couple from the Oberwart district were on their way to a Harley-Davidson meeting in Carinthia by motorcycle on September 6. Shortly before their destination at around 5 p.m., the two had a fatal accident.
Couple had no chance
According to the police, their bike had struck an oncoming car on the Rosegger Landesstraße in the district of Villach-Land for unknown reasons. The couple from Burgenland - both 63 years old - crashed. Following drivers immediately provided first aid. Despite all rescue attempts, the accident victims succumbed to their serious injuries at the scene of the accident.
"Far too soon"
Their relatives were deeply shocked by the news of their deaths: "It's unbelievable. These two incredibly dear people have left us far too soon."
They will say goodbye to them on Friday. The funeral service with the holy requiem begins at 3 pm in the laying-out hall in Grafenschachen. Afterwards, the deceased will be accompanied to their final resting place. Biker friends are invited to attend the funeral on their motorcycles.
