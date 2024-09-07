Launch date virtually fixed
BMW wants to build hydrogen car with Toyota
BMW wants to build a fuel cell car in series production from 2028. The electric SUV is part of a stronger collaboration with the Toyota Group that has now been announced. Both vehicle manufacturers want to jointly bring the next generation of fuel cell technology to the road.
The Munich-based company has been testing a pilot fleet of fuel cell cars based on the X5 SUV since last year. Whether the production model, which has been under discussion for some time, will be based on a further development or a successor to the luxury crossover, is something they are still keeping quiet about.
Hydrogen technology is expressly intended to be just one option in the series alongside battery electric drive, plug-in hybrid and possibly combustion engines. BMW sees the fuel cell as a supplement to e-mobility and an important pillar alongside battery-electric vehicles.
Despite the BMW announcement, it remains doubtful that the fuel cell will play an important role in the electrification of road traffic in Europe. Apart from the Bavarians, only Toyota and Hyundai offer such vehicles in the passenger car sector, while Honda has at least announced another model. The registration figures are homeopathic, the number of filling stations almost more so. There are also still many questions about the availability and price of green hydrogen.
BMW emphasizes the role of hydrogen as a storage medium for renewable energies. The classic advantages of fuel cell vehicles also include the theoretically short refueling time and a good range. In both cases, however, some battery-powered electric cars have already overtaken fuel cell vehicles. However, a real advantage for car manufacturers could be the fuel cell's reduced dependence on Chinese raw materials and batteries. The technology also offers interesting applications outside of cars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.