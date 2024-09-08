The grand finale of a perfect summer

Whether you cross the landscape on foot or by bike is up to you. In the Thermenregion, you can hike the "Genussmeile", the longest wine tavern in the world, and taste the old Zierfandler and Rotgipfler grape varieties. The Weinviertel already has the star of the Weinherbst in its name - but it is also known for its regional wine accompaniments, which should not be missed. At wein.lese.herbst, literature meets top Weinviertel chefs.