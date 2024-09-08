Wine Autumn in Lower Austria
The grand finale of a perfect summer
It takes a very special reason to long for the end of summer. Ours is dry, even though it is liquid. Sometimes pink or red - but mostly white. And it ensures conviviality and a good mood: wine. It is so important in Lower Austria that it has even been given its own season: wine fall.
Winegrowing in Lower Austria is also divided into eight "Achterl". In the Wachau, Kamptal, Kremstal, Traisental, Wagram, Carnuntum, Weinviertel and the Thermenregion, the vines find very different and always unique conditions to produce very special wines.
What to expect in the wine autumn
When the sun still has enough late summer power, the winegrowers open their cellars to taste the young wines together for the first time. Wine and conviviality are celebrated at various events, cellar lane festivals, wine baptisms and in cozy wine taverns.
Whether you cross the landscape on foot or by bike is up to you. In the Thermenregion, you can hike the "Genussmeile", the longest wine tavern in the world, and taste the old Zierfandler and Rotgipfler grape varieties. The Weinviertel already has the star of the Weinherbst in its name - but it is also known for its regional wine accompaniments, which should not be missed. At wein.lese.herbst, literature meets top Weinviertel chefs.
Insider tips in Lower Austria
We could write a lot more about the events, the music, the conviviality and the sheer boundless enjoyment - but it's hard to put into words what really makes the difference: the unique atmosphere that prevails in the cellar lanes and vineyards. You simply have to experience it for yourself!
In our finely curated discovery tours, we reveal the locals' insider tips for cycling and hiking tours. But of course also for your accommodation after an exciting day in the vineyards. Accompanied by exciting stories and interesting interviews with the country's best personalities. You can find all events related to the wine autumn in Lower Austria and further information HERE.
