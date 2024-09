Two Germans were in a hurry at the Ironman in Zell

Perfect weather conditions, an overwhelming backdrop - around 2,500 athletes from all over the world gave it their all at the twelfth edition of the Ironman 70.3 Zell am See-Kaprun, which is part of the Pro Series. Especially Mika Noodt. The German was able to take the lead on the first 30 (of 90) kilometers of the bike course and never relinquished it until the finish.