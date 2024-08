Automatically saved design

At around 5.40 a.m. on Friday, there was a fire in a garbage can in Peuerbach. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the same person had tried to set fire to two garbage bins in a bank foyer a few hours earlier. The 36-year-old suspect from the district of Grieskirchen was finally found sitting on a park bench in the area of a tobacconist's and taken to the police station for immediate questioning.