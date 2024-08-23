Presley condolences
Lugner farewell: Norbert Hofer holds eulogy
Ahead of Richard Lugner's funeral on August 31, the family announced new details about the public funeral service in Vienna's St. Stephen's Cathedral on Friday. The Third President of the National Council, Norbert Hofer (FPÖ), who was on friendly terms with the master builder for many years, will give a eulogy.
The public funeral services will begin at 8 a.m. on August 31 with the laying out of Richard Lugner's coffin in St. Stephen's Cathedral. The ceremony, conducted by cathedral priest Toni Faber, is scheduled to begin at 9 am.
From the opera to Lugner City
The family has not yet announced who from official Austria will be attending, but "politicians from all parties are expected". During the procession from St. Stephen's Cathedral at around 10 a.m., the Deutschmeister, who have accompanied the master builder musically for many years, will play for their unofficial favorite conductor one last time.
After the ceremony, the mourners will take Lugner's coffin in a procession of several cars to the two largest stages of the master builder's life. First, they will drive along the Ring to the Vienna State Opera, where Lugner made his annual grand entrance with star guests at the Opera Ball, until around 10.30 am. "He shaped the ball like no one else," said the family.
Afterwards, the tour continues to Lugner City, which the deceased built up into one of the most successful shopping centers in the country despite all initial prophecies of doom, until around 11.45 am. Until the end, there was hardly a day when Lugner was not present in his office on the third floor.
Presley sent his condolences
The public part of the funeral service then ends in Lugner City. However, the public still has the opportunity to sign the book of condolence in the shopping center. Bestattung Himmelblau has also set up an online book of condolence on behalf of the family. Here you can say goodbye to Lugner with personal words and express your sympathy.
Richard Lugner's last Opera Ball guest, the US actress Priscilla Presley, has now also done the same. "The time I spent with Richard was truly a joy, and being part of the Opera Ball was an experience like no other," it reads, among other things. Lugner was a "wonderful host" and "quickly became a dear friend", which is why his death is "a great loss".
"That was a very nice gesture," said the family, thanking Priscilla Presley for her touching words.
Funeral in the closest circle
The actual funeral will then take place in the closest circle of family and friends after a funeral service in the Kaasgraben church in a crypt at the Grinzinger cemetery in Vienna-Döbling. Here, the family implores both the public and media representatives to "respect their privacy". Lugner chose the 200 or so invited guests himself before his death.
Lugner died on August 12 in his villa in Vienna-Döbling at the age of 91. He had previously struggled with health problems on several occasions and most recently had to undergo a serious heart operation.
