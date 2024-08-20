Democratic Party Convention
Harris surprises with short appearance in Chicago
Kamala Harris caused a surprise at the Democratic Party conference with an impromptu appearance. The US Vice President used the opportunity to get delegates fired up for the upcoming election campaign against her Republican rival Donald Trump.
"Let's fight for the ideals we hold dear, and let's always remember that if we fight, we will win," Harris shouted to thunderous applause in Chicago.
With her surprise appearance at the start of the four-day convention, Harris set an example of the party's cohesion and determination to mobilize all forces in the fight for the White House. On the first day of the convention, Joe Biden's speech took center stage, but the focus of many speakers was on the future.
Clinton full of praise for Harris
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for example, sees the nomination of Harris as a groundbreaking step for the country. America is on the verge of breaking through the highest and hardest glass ceiling, said Clinton, who herself was a presidential candidate in 2016, at the party convention. "We are writing a new chapter in America's history," the 76-year-old said to huge cheers. "The future is here."
Harris wants to become the first female president in US history. Hillary Clinton was the first presidential candidate from one of the major parties in the USA in 2016. She had wanted to make history at the time and become the first woman to take the White House. However, she was defeated by her Republican opponent Donald Trump, against whom Harris will now also run in November.
Clinton on Trump's personal attacks:
Hillary Clinton: "He's mocking her name and her laugh -- sounds familiar -- but we have him on the run now ... no matter what the polls say we can't let up." pic.twitter.com/PoaSgZxUS7— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024
Clinton said of Trump, "He makes fun of her name and her laugh - sounds familiar." She argued that the contrast between the two candidates could hardly be greater. "Kamala cares about children, families and America. Donald only cares about himself." Harris is fighting for the people of the country, she said. "I know her heart and her integrity."
The wife of former US President Bill Clinton was First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001. She later served as Senator and Secretary of State under then President Barack Obama.
Walz confirmed as Vice
The US Democrats had previously confirmed Walz as their vice-presidential candidate for the November election at their party conference. In a purely ceremonial vote, the several thousand delegates voted for the governor of the state of Minnesota as a running mate for Harris. The two had already been officially nominated before the party convention via online voting.
The party had brought forward the candidate selection and conducted it digitally - due to deadlines for printing ballot papers in one state. The voting procedure in Chicago is therefore purely symbolic. According to the party, such a ceremonial vote is planned for Harris on Wednesday night Central European Time.
Party conference accompanied by protests
Walz is due to give a major speech at the party conference on Thursday night, Harris on Friday night. The 59-year-old's appearance is the grand finale of the four-day convention, which is primarily intended to celebrate the new duo and give them momentum for the rest of the election campaign.
The US Democratic Party convention in Chicago was accompanied by large pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Several thousand people joined a protest march to the venue on Monday afternoon, where the main program of the four-day meeting started in the evening (local time). The protest was primarily directed against the actions of the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip and the US military support for Israel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
