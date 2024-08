Turkish rumor: Sturm offers record sum!

"Exclusive! Sturm has made Eyüpspor an offer of 5.5 million euros including bonuses for striker Erencan Yardimci (22)", a Turkish journalist reported today on X, formerly Twitter. But exclusive stories from the Bosphorus should generally be treated with caution. The champions are looking for a striker and are in talks with a number of candidates. But 5.5 million? That would be a new record transfer.