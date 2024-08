Sophisticated tactics: this is how hardened smugglers are

The common practice of the trafficking bosses a year ago is still a bad memory. They sent off two transports full of refugees to break through the border to Austria almost simultaneously in the immediate vicinity. "Don't stop under any circumstances, step on the gas," the clients instructed their drivers live via cell phone. The smuggling mafia is not currently willing to take such risks. Instead, they play it safe. This is shown by the current case of a quartet of smugglers in the Oberpullendorf district.