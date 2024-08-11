Mobbed patrol
During arrest: 21-year-old injures police officer
The magic of the old town, or at least the alcohol, put a young man from Klagenfurt in such a bad mood that he got into a fight with a police patrol on Sunday night.
It is not known where the 21-year-old from Klagenfurt was walking to at around 1.00 a.m., but he encountered a police patrol in the city area of Klagenfurt. This apparently got him into a bad mood. "He ranted at the patrol," reported the police. But after being told to stop, the 21-year-old lost his courage and tried to flee. However, the police were not going to take this lying down.
"After a short pursuit on foot, the man was arrested," the police continued. "He remained aggressive and eventually had to be taken to the police detention center in Klagenfurt using physical force." The 21-year-old resisted so strongly that an officer had to go to the UKH after the official action and had to leave his duties for the day after receiving outpatient treatment.
Attack against a waitress
A few hours earlier, police and paramedics had to be deployed to a restaurant in Völkermarkt. "A 67-year-old guest hit a 46-year-old waitress in the face with his hand so hard that she fell and suffered undetermined injuries," said the police. The woman was then taken to Klagenfurt Hospital by the ambulance service.
