Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mobbed patrol

During arrest: 21-year-old injures police officer

Nachrichten
11.08.2024 08:14

The magic of the old town, or at least the alcohol, put a young man from Klagenfurt in such a bad mood that he got into a fight with a police patrol on Sunday night.

comment0 Kommentare

It is not known where the 21-year-old from Klagenfurt was walking to at around 1.00 a.m., but he encountered a police patrol in the city area of Klagenfurt. This apparently got him into a bad mood. "He ranted at the patrol," reported the police. But after being told to stop, the 21-year-old lost his courage and tried to flee. However, the police were not going to take this lying down.

"After a short pursuit on foot, the man was arrested," the police continued. "He remained aggressive and eventually had to be taken to the police detention center in Klagenfurt using physical force." The 21-year-old resisted so strongly that an officer had to go to the UKH after the official action and had to leave his duties for the day after receiving outpatient treatment.

Attack against a waitress
A few hours earlier, police and paramedics had to be deployed to a restaurant in Völkermarkt. "A 67-year-old guest hit a 46-year-old waitress in the face with his hand so hard that she fell and suffered undetermined injuries," said the police. The woman was then taken to Klagenfurt Hospital by the ambulance service.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf