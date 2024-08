Blows to the face: two church day visitors in LKH

At around 1.40 a.m. on Sunday, a 22-year-old woman from the district of Klagenfurt-Land called the police because she had been punched in the face by a man she did not know in a tent at the Villacher Kirchtag. The ambulance service took the injured woman to Villach LKH. Several witnesses observed the incident. Further investigations are being carried out. The perpetrator is still unknown.