European School in Tyrol off to a good start
Last school year saw the start of the Recognized European School in Innsbruck for 54 primary school children, who are taught in several languages. Due to the high demand, the secondary level will follow in the fall.
The end of the school year also marked the end of the first year for the Accredited European School (AES) Tyrol. It was officially recognized in May 2024 and is the 24th of its kind in Europe. A total of 54 pupils were taught at two locations in Innsbruck in the past school year - at the elementary school in Saggen and Altwilten.
Focus on multilingualism and multiculturalism
They are divided into three language sections - German, English and Italian - and are mainly taught in this language in the first year, with additional lessons in a first foreign language (German, English or French). Subjects such as art, music and discovering the world are also part of the curriculum.
The pupils from the different language departments also come together for joint activities and immerse themselves in the culture of other countries through various projects.
After just one year, the pupils have already benefited from the multilingual and multicultural lessons.
Bildungs-LR Cornelia Hagele
Positive results after the first year
"After just one year, the pupils have already been able to benefit from the multilingual and multicultural lessons through various exchange projects and intensive language lessons," says Cornelia Hagele, Head of Education.
She reports high demand for the coming school year, which is why 150 secondary school pupils will be starting alongside 50 primary school children from September: the Akademisches Gymnasium Innsbruck will become the third AES location in Tyrol.
