Netanyahu’s bumpy ride: USA demands Gaza deal

Before the meeting, the Republican spoke on a program on the US channel Fox News. With him as US president, the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7 would not have happened, Trump claimed. "You know, October 7th would never have happened. If I had been president, there would have been no way. Iran would have been broke, there would have been no money for Hamas or Hezbollah. It simply wouldn't have happened - no chance," said the 78-year-old.