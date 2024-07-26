Hope for hostages?
Netanyahu’s bumpy ride: USA demands Gaza deal
The USA has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a swift agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages - across all party lines. The Israeli prime minister shook hands with Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Donald Trump within a few hours.
US Vice President and presidential candidate Harris in particular addressed words of warning to Netanyahu with regard to the humanitarian situation in Gaza. "We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb in the face of suffering." She will not remain silent, Harris said.
Her words after a meeting with Netanyahu were promptly criticized by the Israeli government. The fact that Harris had spoken of a serious humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the need to end the war had damaged the hostage negotiations, Israeli media quoted an unnamed senior Israeli official as saying.
Netanyahu with Trump in Florida
Trump, who received Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, said after a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in his presence that the hostages held by Hamas must be released immediately.
Trump receives Netanyahu in Florida:
Before the meeting, the Republican spoke on a program on the US channel Fox News. With him as US president, the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7 would not have happened, Trump claimed. "You know, October 7th would never have happened. If I had been president, there would have been no way. Iran would have been broke, there would have been no money for Hamas or Hezbollah. It simply wouldn't have happened - no chance," said the 78-year-old.
Diplomatic disrespect
Netanyahu had reportedly requested the meeting. Biden could see the meeting as an affront. Trump, who is in the hot phase of the election campaign, repeatedly makes headlines by receiving high-ranking state guests. Just recently, the Republican received Hungary's head of government Viktor Orbán at his estate.
Earlier in his meeting with Netanyahu, US President Biden pointed out the need to "close the remaining gaps, conclude the hostage agreement as quickly as possible, bring the hostages home and achieve a permanent end to the war in Gaza", the White House announced.
Can Netanyahu be convinced?
After a separate meeting with Biden and Netanyahu, relatives of American-Israeli hostages expressed new hope that a deal with the Islamist Hamas could be reached in the near future, according to a report. They are now "more optimistic than before", the US news portal "Axios" quoted three sources who were present at the meeting.
Netanyahu promised the relatives in the presence of Biden that Israel would present an updated proposal for an agreement within a few days, they said. The indirect negotiations, in which the USA, Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators, are to continue next week.
Announcement from Biden and Harris
Like Biden, Harris urged Netanyahu to increase humanitarian aid in Gaza and improve the protection of the civilian population. "Israel has the right to defend itself and it is important how it does so," said Harris after her meeting with Israel's head of government.
She expressed her "grave concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza". This includes the deaths of "too many innocent civilians", she said.
Words of praise for Trump
Netanyahu had praised Trump in his speech to the US Congress on Wednesday. He spoke at length about Trump's achievements during his term as president from 2017 to 2021. He explicitly emphasized the so-called Abraham Accord.
Under Trump's mediation, the Emirates and Bahrain were the first Gulf states to sign an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020. "I would also like to thank President Trump for all the things he has done for Israel," Netanyahu continued in his speech, "from recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, confronting Iranian aggression to recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and moving the American embassy".
