AMAG Sat 2 pm

"In view of the difficult market situation, the high collective bargaining agreements and the high Austrian energy costs, AMAG is maneuvering very well through the rough seas," emphasizes CEO Helmut Kaufmann. The number of employees at the Innviertel-based company remains stable at above the 2,200 mark. From today's perspective, the kind of cutbacks already seen at Hammerer Aluminum Industries this year are not an issue at AMAG.