AMAG Sat 2 pm

Industry under pressure
Staff are being cut, working hours are being reduced, internal short-time working models are being introduced - more and more companies are coming under pressure due to the drop in demand in recent weeks and months. Things are becoming increasingly difficult for domestic industrial companies in particular.
The booming aviation industry, which is characterized by rising production figures for various types of aircraft, is a source of joy for AMAG, while the automotive sector is characterized by uncertainty, which is also reflected in the aluminum producer's half-year figures.
"In view of the difficult market situation, the high collective bargaining agreements and the high Austrian energy costs, AMAG is maneuvering very well through the rough seas," emphasizes CEO Helmut Kaufmann. The number of employees at the Innviertel-based company remains stable at above the 2,200 mark. From today's perspective, the kind of cutbacks already seen at Hammerer Aluminum Industries this year are not an issue at AMAG.
The purpose of a Green Deal cannot be for the industry to move out of Europe - that would not help the climate and would harm people and the economy.
Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), Oberösterreichs Wirtschafts-Landesrat
Staff increases at AMAG still possible this year
"We won't have to make any drastic staff cuts if the rest of the year goes according to plan," says Kaufmann. It is even assumed that new employees will be brought on board this year.
The fact that many companies are currently making cuts and even relocating production abroad gives Kaufmann pause for thought: "There's nothing to gloss over. Austria has a problem - it won't be solved even with a 32-hour week."
"Pricedout of the market"
Increased costs, high wage settlements - all of these factors are causing Austria to fall behind its international competitors. "Priced out of the market," is how Upper Austria's Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) describes the situation that is causing the industry problems.
He continues: "To really get back on track, we need more than just well-intentioned declarations of intent. We need a policy that enables Austrian industry to develop successfully. Tourism alone will not save us."
