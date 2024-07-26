How the “sewer mafia” shamelessly tricks its victims

In return, they charge horrendous sums of money. Anyone who questions the bill is aggressively intimidated by the fake tradesmen. "The victims then usually pay what is demanded in order to get these people out of the house," says Andreas Herrman, who is also affected by these scams with his business in Matzen in the district of Gänserndorf. Like many of his colleagues, he has already intervened with the police and the Chamber of Commerce, but so far without success.