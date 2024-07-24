Kroos also involved
EM cult fan auctions off saxophone for a good cause
Andre Schnura has made a name for himself with his saxophone performances during the European Football Championship in Germany. Now the cult fan is attracting attention with a new gesture. Together with DFB star Toni Kroos, he wants to auction off his saxophone for a good cause.
"Here's the guy with the saxophone again," Schnur posted on Instagram. The German went viral with his musical fan performances during the European Championships and now wants to use his attention for a good cause.
The cult fan lets fans know: "I've decided to auction off my Stalaxy EM saxophone and donate all the money to the Toni Kroos Foundation. Toni and I signed the saxophone together yesterday." Kroos commented on the post with "Great cause" and pledged his support.
Help for seriously ill children
The auction is to run until August 1 and raise as much money as possible for a good cause. In 2015, DFB star Kroos set up his own foundation to actively help seriously ill children. On Wednesday morning, the highest bid for the instrument was 15,050 euros.
"We all associate so many wonderful memories with this instrument. So I'm all the more pleased that we can use the proceeds to create more unforgettable moments for little heroes - moments that may even be their last beautiful memories," explains Schnura. The German traveled from venue to venue during the European Championships and caused a sensation with his saxophone performances amidst the crowds of fans.
