Fully committed

Gabi Nischer from St. Lorenzen also wanted to say thank you to someone very special: "I would like to nominate my nephew Fabian Buchacher." The 32-year-old is particularly committed to the blue light organizations: He is a fire department commander, mountain rescuer, works for the Red Cross, but is also an emergency paramedic, children's emergency paramedic, first responder and flight rescuer for the ÖAMTC.