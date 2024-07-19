Instead of taking a break
Excitement about professional field hockey player: amputation for the Olympics!
Australian field hockey player Matthew Dawson has had part of a finger amputated so that he can take part in the Olympic Games in Paris.
The 30-year-old had broken the ring finger of his right hand while preparing for the Games, as reported by 7News. The doctors gave him the choice of taking a break from sport and allowing the fracture to heal - or amputating the tip of the finger.
Coach is impressed
"I think I had all the information I needed to make a decision - not just to play in Paris, but also for life afterwards and my health," said Dawson, who had already competed with the team at the Olympics and won the silver medal in Tokyo in 2021. He also took part in Rio de Janeiro, where Australia finished sixth in 2016.
The coach of the "Kookaburras", as the Australian men's national field hockey team is known, was impressed. "Full marks to Matt. He's obviously determined to play in Paris," said Colin Batch. He said he himself was not sure he would have made the same decision.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.