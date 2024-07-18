Missing German (40) found dead

A tricky mission for the mountain rescue team

In the end, the man drifted two waterfalls away and was rescued by the rescue team on Thursday morning. According to Wolf, the search in the evening hours turned out to be a daring undertaking: "It's one of the most difficult routes we have in the Außerfern. The water rises sharply there late at night due to the melt. The alarm was raised at around half past seven, so it was a tricky operation for the rescuers."