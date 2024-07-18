After canyoning tour
Missing German (40) found dead
After numerous hours of searching on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, it is now sadly certain that the missing German canyoning athlete (40) has been found. The man was reported missing on Wednesday in the Sulztal valley in the Tyrolean Außerfern region after he was swept away in a river. The search operation was more than tricky for the emergency services.
The terrible accident occurred on Wednesday evening in the municipality of Bach. He was on a canyoning tour there with four companions in the area of the Jägerbrücke bridge. The man was at a 25-metre-high abseiling point and was the first of the group to abseil down.
A short time later, he was unable to get out of a pool below and drifted further into the gorge. The canyoning guide, a 34-year-old German, observed this and then made an emergency call.
The numerous emergency services from the mountain rescue and fire department were in action until late in the evening. The RK 2 emergency helicopter also flew over the area, as did a drone. The search was finally called off at around 10.30 p.m. due to the onset of darkness.
The search was continued on Thursday morning. Then, in the morning, the sad certainty. According to Markus Wolf, district manager of the Reutte mountain rescue service, the 40-year-old was found dead in the gorge. "Below the waterfall, there is a lake with a waterfall and there are currents. These push you under the water. We didn't know exactly how far it had washed him down."
A tricky mission for the mountain rescue team
In the end, the man drifted two waterfalls away and was rescued by the rescue team on Thursday morning. According to Wolf, the search in the evening hours turned out to be a daring undertaking: "It's one of the most difficult routes we have in the Außerfern. The water rises sharply there late at night due to the melt. The alarm was raised at around half past seven, so it was a tricky operation for the rescuers."
The other members of the group were also rescued safely from the gorge on Wednesday evening. "I'm glad that the operation went off without any further injuries, because it was very tricky. The collaboration between the mountain rescue team and the canoyning team, including the drone squadron, worked very well," said Wolf.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
