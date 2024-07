US Senator Menendez convicted of corruption

During a search of his home, investigators found 480,000 US dollars (the equivalent of 440,084.35 euros) in cash and gold bars worth 150,000 US dollars (the equivalent of 137,731.50 euros). The US senator, who has been in office since 2006, is accused of acting as an unregistered "foreign agent" for Egypt in return for bribes. For example, the 70-year-old is alleged to have favored US military aid for Egypt and protected the interests of businessman Wael Hana.