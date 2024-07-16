Vorteilswelt
Chaos at Copa final

Colombia’s head of association arrested during riots!

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 09:20

Colombian soccer association head Ramón Jesurún and his son have been arrested in the riots surrounding the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia in Miami. Both are said to have clashed with security staff at the Hard Rock Stadium. 

According to the police, the 43-year-old son allegedly knocked a security guard to the ground and punched him. A total of 27 arrests were made and 55 people were expelled from the stadium.

One and a half hour delay
The 71-year-old Jesurún is also a member of the FIFA World Football Association Council. More than 800 police were deployed at the final in the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The match, which world champion Argentina won 1:0 after extra time with its star Lionel Messi, only started after a delay of almost an hour and a half. This was due to fans trying to get into the stadium without tickets. Some chaotic scenes took place.

In two years' time, the stadium will also be the venue for the World Cup finals, which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The Miami-Dade district in Florida now wants to revise the security protocol for the World Cup. It is working with the organizers to conduct a comprehensive review of all safety and security protocols, it said in a statement.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

