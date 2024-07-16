Colombia’s head of association arrested during riots!

One and a half hour delay

The 71-year-old Jesurún is also a member of the FIFA World Football Association Council. More than 800 police were deployed at the final in the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The match, which world champion Argentina won 1:0 after extra time with its star Lionel Messi, only started after a delay of almost an hour and a half. This was due to fans trying to get into the stadium without tickets. Some chaotic scenes took place.