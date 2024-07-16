Vorteilswelt
Presentation postponed

Tesla’s robotaxi is still a long time coming

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 08:18

According to company boss Elon Musk, Tesla is taking more time to develop its autonomous robotaxi. The company is postponing the presentation of the vehicle on his instructions, Musk wrote on X. He had requested an important design change to the front end.

Musk had announced the presentation at the beginning of April for August 8. According to a Bloomberg report, the presentation will now not take place until October. Musk himself did not initially give a new date.

The autonomous vehicle is to be based on a new technical platform that is intended to make production more efficient and cost-effective. Musk has been promising for years that Teslas will drive autonomously - and that this will radically change the value of the cars and the business model.

Controversial technology
So far, the "autopilot" technology in Tesla's electric cars is merely a driver assistance system that requires control and intervention by a human at the wheel. Unlike robotaxi providers that are already active, such as Google's sister company Waymo, Musk has always claimed that he only wants to use cameras and not the more expensive laser radars that scan the vehicle's surroundings.

This approach is controversial among experts. In the past, accidents have occurred after "autopilot" cameras were dazzled by the sun - while drivers relied too much on the technology.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

