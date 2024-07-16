Presentation postponed
Tesla’s robotaxi is still a long time coming
According to company boss Elon Musk, Tesla is taking more time to develop its autonomous robotaxi. The company is postponing the presentation of the vehicle on his instructions, Musk wrote on X. He had requested an important design change to the front end.
Musk had announced the presentation at the beginning of April for August 8. According to a Bloomberg report, the presentation will now not take place until October. Musk himself did not initially give a new date.
The autonomous vehicle is to be based on a new technical platform that is intended to make production more efficient and cost-effective. Musk has been promising for years that Teslas will drive autonomously - and that this will radically change the value of the cars and the business model.
Controversial technology
So far, the "autopilot" technology in Tesla's electric cars is merely a driver assistance system that requires control and intervention by a human at the wheel. Unlike robotaxi providers that are already active, such as Google's sister company Waymo, Musk has always claimed that he only wants to use cameras and not the more expensive laser radars that scan the vehicle's surroundings.
This approach is controversial among experts. In the past, accidents have occurred after "autopilot" cameras were dazzled by the sun - while drivers relied too much on the technology.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.