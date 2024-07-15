Shortly before the start of the season
Bang: Bürmoos coach resigns
A big bang for SV Bürmoos. The team that finished fifth in the Salzburg League last season is now without a coach just a few days before the start of the season. Daniel Buhacek announced his resignation from the Flachgau club on Monday evening.
A bang in the Salzburg League! SV Bürmoos will have to manage without coach Daniel Buhacek with immediate effect. The 28-year-old announced his resignation on Monday evening. All this just a few days before the start of the new 2024/25 season, which begins on Saturday (17) with the first round match in the SFV-Landescup at ATSV Salzburg.
Now comes the break
"Unfortunately, the conditions were no longer right," said Buhacek, alluding to the vacant position of assistant coach. Josef Höller had long been earmarked for this position, but nothing came of it. The protracted communication in this regard ultimately prompted him to take this step - at this point in time.
"I was very motivated to continue the sporting successes of previous years," said the outgoing coach, under whom Bürmoos finished runners-up in 2022/23 and finished fifth in the Salzburg League ("probably the strongest for a long time") last season.
Buhacek will now take a break. "I think that's quite good." For Flachgau, on the other hand, the club management is now required to bring a new manager on board shortly before the start of the season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.