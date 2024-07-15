Homophobic motive?
Body parts in England: victim identified
Following the discovery of body parts in England, a 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder. According to the Metropolitan Police, the victims are two men, aged 62 and 71. They had been a couple in the past.
The 34-year-old alleged murderer is said to have known them and even moved in with them for a time. The crime has been provisionally classified as a hate crime. "I know that this horrific incident will cause concern not only to the residents of Shepherd's Bush but also to the wider LGBTQ+ community across London," said a senior investigator. The acronym LGBTQI+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex people.
Victims lived together
As reported , two suitcases containing body parts were discovered last week near a well-known suspension bridge in the western English city of Bristol. Further human remains were found shortly afterwards in an apartment in the London borough of Sheperd's Bush, which the two victims are said to have shared. One of the murdered men was from France.
The accused was arrested at the weekend. He is said to have taken the suitcases with the body parts to the bridge by cab, but presumably failed to throw them into the river and eventually left them behind. Passers-by confronted him and the man fled. After a manhunt lasting several days, the 34-year-old was finally arrested.
