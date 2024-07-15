Kiel kicker Pichler:
“I’ve been waiting for this chance”
Germany legionnaire Benedikt Pichler is attacking in the Bundesliga this year with Holstein Kiel. In a big interview with the "Krone", the Salzburg native, who played for Gneis, Anif and Grödig in his youth, talks about goals, his role in the team and daily pain.
"Krone": Benni, you were injured for a long time last season. How are you today, have you fully recovered?
I'm currently doing great, I had a nice vacation and was back home. I doubt whether I'll ever be able to say that nothing hurts again in my life. But basically everything is fine and I feel good physically.
In just over a month, you'll be starting your first Bundesliga season with Kiel. How does that make you feel?
The anticipation is huge. You still can't quite realize it. On the one hand, there are teams that you already know a bit, but on the other hand there are teams like Bayern, Leverkusen and Dortmund. That's a whole different ball game and you have a lot of respect. It's still amazing that we have the opportunity to compete against these clubs with Holstein Kiel.
Which match are you most looking forward to?
As a Salzburger, a match against Bayern is something very special because of the proximity. I used to go to the stadium every now and then as a child and now I get to play there myself. I could never have dreamed of that. But apparently dreams can come true.
What role do you play in your team?
I think I'm held in high regard by the team and the coaches. Despite my injuries, they have always relied on me and trusted me. When I was fit, I repaid that trust. There's a lot of competition in the forward line, but I have enough confidence to say that I'll play when I'm fit. I want to prove to myself that I can compete in the Bundesliga. I've been waiting for this chance all my life.
The club's clear goal is to stay in the league.
As Holstein Kiel, you can't aim for anything more than staying in the league. If you stick together as a team, you can survive in the league. We have a lot of hungry lads who work hard and want to get better. No one expects us to win on paper, but we have nothing to lose. Relegation would be a great success, but we still firmly believe in it.
What personal goals have you set yourself?
As a striker, you always have a certain number of goals in mind. Of course, it's important that I stay healthy. If I'm fit, I'm sure I'll score my goals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
