“I’ve been waiting for this chance”

In just over a month, you'll be starting your first Bundesliga season with Kiel. How does that make you feel?

The anticipation is huge. You still can't quite realize it. On the one hand, there are teams that you already know a bit, but on the other hand there are teams like Bayern, Leverkusen and Dortmund. That's a whole different ball game and you have a lot of respect. It's still amazing that we have the opportunity to compete against these clubs with Holstein Kiel.