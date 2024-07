Eleven arrests a day at our borders

1992 Weapons were also seized

The 2023 annual report of the border control officers in Lower Bavaria also brings some exciting figures to the table. In the course of the checks, 1548 wanted persons were apprehended within one year, 268 were arrested on the spot. In addition, 1992 weapons and 59 stolen vehicles were seized. In addition, 80 kilos of cannabis, 57 kilos of ecstasy, almost 10 kilos of cocaine and 284 grams of heroin were seized.