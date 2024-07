Tree fell on forestry worker: 18-year-old died

Tree falls! On Tuesday in Frauenstein, however, the tree did not fall to the ground among other trees, but onto a forestry worker from the Klagenfurt-Land district. Colleagues at work immediately alerted the rescuers. Emergency services from the Pisweg fire department were able to free the 18-year-old, who was trapped. However, despite resuscitation, he succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident.