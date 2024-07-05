Tour of Austria
The Australian Cameron Rogers (Lidl-Trek) has won the prologue of the Tour of Austria in St. Pölten one second ahead of the Italian top time trialist Filippo Ganna (Ineos)!
The 19-year-old nephew of former world champion Michael Rogers mastered the winding three kilometers in 3:38 minutes (49.5 km/h). Felix Großschartner underlined his great ambitions as the fastest of the overall favorites in fifth place, just over two seconds behind.
"I approached it smartly!"
"I think that was certainly a good exclamation mark. I felt quite good, the pacing was also important due to the wind, I approached it smartly," said Großschartner in the ORF interview.
"The final is pretty tricky!"
The first stage of the 73rd Tour of Austria on Wednesday with start and finish in Bad Tatzmannsdorf leads over 178 kilometers and almost 2000 meters of altitude to overcome through the hilly southern Burgenland. "The finale is pretty tricky, but we have a good team to ride at the front," said the co-captain of the UAE team.
Riccardo Zoidl (Felt-Felbermayr), who is also aiming for a top place in the overall classification, is already more than ten seconds behind Großschartner after finishing 82nd in the prologue.
The result of the prologue:
1st Cameron Rogers (AUS) Lidl-Trek 3:38.28 min.
2nd Filippo Ganna (ITA) Ineos + 1.00 sec.
3. Tomas Kopecky (CZE) TDT +1.55
Further:
5th Felix Großschartner (AUT) UAE +2.12
19th Paul Buschek (AUT) Tirol +7.59
24th Moran Vermeulen (AUT) Vorarlberg +8.45
40th Michael Gogl (AUT) Alpecin +11.44
The standings in the overall standings:
1st Cameron Rogers (AUS) Lidl-Trek 3:38 min.
2nd Filippo Ganna (ITA) Ineos +1 sec.
3rd Tomas Kopecky (CZE) TDT - same time
Further:
5thFelix Großschartner (AUT) UAE +2
19th Paul Buschek (AUT) Tirol 7
