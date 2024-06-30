Practical, flexible
New call-and-collect cab now really gets going
The mobile-flexible BAST service will be fully launched in the Mattersburg district on Monday. Passengers can hop on at 325 stops every day and use the four-wheeled service.
The BAST shared cab service is really getting going. After Southern and Central Burgenland, the extensive service will also be introduced in the district of Mattersburg from Monday. All 19 municipalities in the district will be served. At the start, 325 stops are planned.
On all seven days
"Service times will be extended everywhere from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday. The flexible mobility solutions are geared towards the needs of the population. The service is available daily from 3.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.", according to the headquarters of Verkehrsbetriebe Burgenland.
Booking made easy
According to Managing Director Wolfgang Werderits, there will be a further improvement from July: at the request of many passengers, 9.30 p.m. will be introduced as the booking deadline for the period up to 8 a.m. the following day. "This makes it possible to find out the fixed pick-up time at 10 p.m. in good time before going to bed. This gives a feeling of security," explains Werderits.
All the way to Styria
With the expansion of the service, the next chapter in the well-thought-out BAST chronology is being opened for Infrastructure Minister Heinrich Dorner: "Additional stops in neighboring Styria should make things even easier in practice."
Two new stops
One stop is at the train station in Fehring, just six kilometers from the provincial border. "This stop offers an optimal transport connection to the Ostbahn for commuters using the train," says Dorner. The second new BAST stop will be set up in Bad Loipersdorf near the thermal spa. "Employees and apprentices who work in the tourist resort can benefit."
Service brings relief
The Mayor of Forchtenstein, Rüdiger Knaak, is also delighted with the BAST service. "Mobility is of particular importance to us, as our municipality is very sparsely populated," he explains.
He expects the BAST service to have a positive impact on commuters, schools and individual transportation, as well as on leisure activities and tourism. "We are working closely with the transport companies so that the system can be optimally adapted," announces Knaak. In Forchtenstein alone, there will be a total of 38 public transport stops from tomorrow.
