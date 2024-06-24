iPhone integration
Apple and Meta in talks about AI cooperation
Apple and Meta are said to be discussing a collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence. According to a media report, the US companies are discussing integrating Meta's AI model into Apple's announced AI system "Apple Intelligence",
This was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Apple Intelligence is to be integrated into the new version of the operating system, iOS18. Among other things, the AI functions will completely overhaul the Siri voice assistant and make it significantly more powerful; users will be able to create their own emojis or have their emails summarized.
Data protection as a challenge
Although Apple itself has developed its own AI models internally, it had already announced its intention to work with partners for more complex tasks. As recently as mid-June, the company announced its collaboration with AI pioneer OpenAI. According to analysts, the major challenge for Apple is compatibility with data protection - AI models require huge amounts of data.
"Apple Intelligence" not for Europe for the time being
The new AI functions will not be coming to Europe for the time being. The iPhone company justifies this with uncertainties in connection with the EU digital law DMA. There is particular concern that the requirements for opening up to other manufacturers and service providers could compromise the protection of user data.
