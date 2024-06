Why Swiss Post relies on whisper-quiet trucks at the airport

More than 50 tons of mail are transported to the rest of the world via the airport hub every day. At best, you can hear "the roar of the engines up to here" (loosely based on singer-songwriter Reinhard May), but otherwise it hums quietly. This is because Austrian Post and its CEO for Parcel and Logistics, Peter Umundum, have created a "green corridor" between the logistics center in Vienna-Inzersdorf and the take-off and landing area for the large jets.