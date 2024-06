Car skidded on its roof after a crash

On Saturday morning, the 64-year-old from the district of Völkermarkt was driving his car and trailer towards Italy on the A2. "At Tainach, according to his own statements, he veered too far to the right and hit an impact absorber," reported the police. "The car tipped over due to the force of the impact." While the trailer remained upright, the car skidded on its roof for another 50 meters.