1800 AVS employees

For a successful start in the working and social world

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 10:00

The tasks of the Arbeitsvereinigung der Sozialhilfe Kärntens (AVS) are extremely diverse and range from childcare and care to psychosocial therapy.

With around 1,800 employees, AVS is one of the largest providers of social services in the state and performs many different tasks. Some people may be familiar with AVS in connection with home nursing care, but there is much more to this association, which is represented in all Carinthian districts.

True works of art are produced in the workshops - from new creations to repair work.
True works of art are produced in the workshops - from new creations to repair work.
(Bild: Manuela Karner)

In addition to various care and support facilities as well as meals on wheels, the organization also provides support and care for children and young people, supports people with disabilities and helps drug addicts. In general, AVS places a special focus on counseling, therapy and support programs. For example, mentally ill people are helped with professional, social and psychological rehabilitation at the work training center in Klagenfurt.

"Good placement rate"
"There are various training areas such as the kitchen, carpentry, tailoring, laundry, our own garden and more, so that everyone can do what they like and what suits them. The people are employed by us for up to 15 months and have a good placement rate afterwards," says department head and psychologist Elisabeth Mandl.

Manuela Karner
Manuela Karner
