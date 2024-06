Carinthian mountain rescuers called out hundreds of times

Whether on the slopes, off-piste or in the forest - when something happens, the Carinthian Mountain Rescue Service is on duty. In Carinthia, over 1000 mountain rescuers work on a voluntary basis all year round. They are also supported in their work by the avalanche and search dog teams. According to the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV), they were called out to 220 accidents this winter alone. The mountain rescuers treated 242 injured people, and ten fatalities could only be recovered.