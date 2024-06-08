Picked up by the owner
Pushy cow chases cyclist down to the cellar
A cyclist had to deal with an intrusive cow in the German state of Baden-Württemberg on Friday. The animal, which had escaped from its owner, chased the cyclist onto his property and even walked down the stairs into the cellar.
After the cow had followed the cyclist home in Balingen, the man tried to get rid of the intrusive animal. He got off his bike and went into the cellar on his property. However, the animal calmly stalked down the stairs - and made itself "comfortable" in the cellar.
When the police arrived, the cow was still in the cellar - and had already caused an estimated several hundred euros worth of damage.
Owner picked up the cow
The owner of the animal was found in the meantime. Together with the officers, he drove the cow outside, where it was then loaded onto a vehicle trailer.
According to the police, the cow had probably already been spotted on school grounds before the encounter with the cyclist.
