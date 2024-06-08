But the end of his career is approaching
100% win rate: Carinthian has star Sinner under control
One match, one victory! A Carinthian has achieved what the entire tennis world is currently aiming for: Bending Jannik Sinner. Lukas Krainer from Klagenfurt moved to Vienna in 2017 and still trains at Gilbert Schaller's academy. However, he is now hinting at an imminent end to his career - and wants to play a supporting role in Carinthian tennis in the future.
Will Carinthia's tennis ace Lukas Krainer soon be ending his active career? The 23-year-old hasn't quite decided yet - the fact that he hasn't played an international tournament since March 2023 was also due to a torn biceps tendon.
However, Krainer has already planned his return to Carinthia. "I have two options: to work in Carinthia as a coach or as an official. Tennis in Carinthia is currently experiencing a bit of an upswing - I would like to support it," says Krainer. "You also have a much better quality of life in Carinthia than in Vienna."
Klagenfurt as the conqueror of Sinner
Krainer played actively at KLC throughout his youth. Seven years ago, the Klagenfurt native moved to Vienna, where he wanted to realize his dream of becoming a professional tennis player. However, many minor injuries repeatedly set him back.
"I pushed on for ten years. But my greatest success was doing it on my own when I was 16. I learned a lot from that." At a U18 junior tournament in Salsomaggiore, he also beat someone who will ascend to the throne of the tennis world on Monday: Jannik Sinner!
Changing of the guard is pre-programmed
"Of course you could see what talent he had back then. He also had the support of the entire Italian federation - he was paid everything," Krainer remembers today. Thanks to his success back then, he still has the superstar under control with a win rate of 100 percent - one match, one win!
"Djokovic will be replaced by the beginning of next year at the latest. Only Sinner or Alcaraz have what it takes at the moment." So what does he think about his victory (5:7, 6:1, 7:5) against the Italian? "I don't care at all! It's a good conversation opener today - but I don't think anything of it ..."
