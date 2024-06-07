"Has done me good"
Lionel Messi “confesses”: “I went to therapy!”
Lionel Messi sought psychological support during his time at FC Barcelona - despite initial skepticism!
"The truth is that I went to therapy a long time ago when I was at Barcelona," the 36-year-old Argentinian told the Argentinian news portal "Infobae" in an interview on Friday. However, he no longer sees a psychologist, said the soccer world champion, who now plays for Inter Miami.
The therapy had helped Messi to "open up to my fellow human beings". He has started to "talk much more about everything that has happened to me". He can now talk about his worries more easily, especially with friends and family.
"The truth is that it did me a lot of good back then!"
Before Messi sought psychological help, however, he was very critical. "I went, I had never tried it before, I was very reluctant about it all. I didn't like it," he said. "I'm a person who keeps everything to myself, and I swallow both the good and the bad. The truth is, it was very good for me at the time. I liked it a lot, it helped me a lot."
Messi will be playing in the Copa América with the Argentinian national team from June 21. The world champions will face Canada, Peru and Chile in the group stage of the South American championship.
