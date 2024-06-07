Lionel Messi “confesses”: “I went to therapy!”

"The truth is that it did me a lot of good back then!"

Before Messi sought psychological help, however, he was very critical. "I went, I had never tried it before, I was very reluctant about it all. I didn't like it," he said. "I'm a person who keeps everything to myself, and I swallow both the good and the bad. The truth is, it was very good for me at the time. I liked it a lot, it helped me a lot."